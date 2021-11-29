From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, has called for more collaboration among stakeholders and relevant agencies in tackling security challenges in the country.

The CAS noted that security is everybody’s business and should be treated as a collective responsibility. He stressed that uniform men also are saddled with their own responsibility.

Farouk revealed this during a courtesy visit to Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, at the government house on Monday in Gombe.

According to him, until every citizen comes to accept their given place in taming security challenges, peace would be a far cry.

He said: “I’m here on an operational visit on my appointment as Chief of Army Staff, it is upon me to visit formations and units to interact first hand, that is what brought me to 301 general support.

“I want to assure his excellency that we will take necessary action in our efforts to synergise with stakeholders so that together we can improve the situation. Security is everyone’s business, we all have our roles and responsibilities. On our part, we will continue to improve, synergise with other security agencies and stakeholders,” the CAS added while commending the governor for supporting the Army.

On his part, Governor Yahaya stated that the army plays a pivotal role in restoring the sense of belonging of citizens.

Yahaya noted that the state although enjoys relative peace, more collaborative measures were required to foster a long-lasting friendly environment.

“We thank God that you have come to see for yourself what is happening to us, as your spokesman said you are going round the country I believe your coming here will show you that there is relative peace in Gombe, but we still need to reinforce that peace that we have.

“I must admit that the presence of the army gives us a sense of security and sense of belonging, because the greatest sacrifice that you made to even join the forces means that you are there to protect the people against all odds and at all cost.

“Your presence will complement the effort of the people and government in order to ensure peace, harmony, and security within Gombe State. For you to be in this uniform means you have sacrificed your own life for the safety of Nigeria,” the governor added.

