Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the reported “forceful eviction” of a veteran soldier, Warrant Officer Paul Ojo (retd), from his over 20 years Kabaka Costain home and subsequent calls for intervention, the Chief of Army Staff, Leutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday, yielded to that call when he donated a new three-bedroom bungalow to the military veteran.

The Daily Sun had previously reported that the war veteran had sought the intervention of the Army authorities and Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the “forceful eviction” from his home by security operatives.

Handing over the newly acquired property at Angwan Maigero, Chikun Local Government Area of the State to the beneficiary, the Army Chief, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding, Major General Usman Mohammed, said the welfare of the military personnel, serving or retired, remains a top priority of his military leadership.

The veteran and nine others in August had been “forcefully evicted” from the Old Army Barracks, Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) Quarters, Kabala Costain, Kaduna North local government area of the State.