From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Yahaya Faruk has promised to reward officers and soldiers who exhibit excellence, courage and hard-work in their duties in various operations in the country.

Yahaya disclosed this in Maiduguri while addressing wounded soldiers and troops in the Frontline of counter-insurgency war; Operation Hadin Kai during the Eid Kabir festival Luncheon.

He said he was committed to returning the army to the core values and ethic of the service, reward excellence, obedience to constituted authority but also punish indolence, disobedience and other unprofessional conduct.

“I shall continue to appreciate and applaud competence, diligence, dedicated service and excellence.

I will not also hesitate to punish negligence, indolence and all untoward acts,” the army chief declared.

He maintained the army, under his watch, must returned to core values and professional ethics of loyalty, respect for order and selfless service to the people.

He said he has approved the release of 4-wheel drive official vehicles to all Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs), starting with those at the army Headquarters down to divisions, brigades and battalions.

Gen Yahaya felicitated with troops in the theatre and other army operations in the country on the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration even as he paid special tributes to personnel who died in the operations.

He said Eid Kabir festival highlight the virtue of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice which is the Hallmark of professional soldiering. He asked troops reflect on the festival’s values and redouble their efforts towards fulfilling their constitutional role of defeating out adversaries and defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa thanked the army chief and Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum for honouring the wounded troops. He said the COAS Eid Kabir 2021 Luncheon was organised to appreciate officers and troops at the frontline particularly those injured in battle and families of departed troops.

Gov Zulum announced donation of N10 million to all the recuperating troops in the theatre and assured of more support and partnership from the state government

