From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Yahaya Farouk has promised to reward officers and soldiers who exhibit excellence, courage and hard work in their duties in various operations in the country.

General Farouk disclosed this in Maiduguri while addressing wounded soldiers and troops on the frontline of the counterinsurgency war – Operation Hadin Kai – during the Eid el-Kabir Festival Luncheon.

He said he was committed to returning the army to the core values and ethics of the service, reward excellence, obedience to constituted authority but also punish indolence, disobedience and other unprofessional conduct.

‘I shall continue to appreciate and applaud competence, diligence, dedicated service and excellence.

I will not also hesitate to punish negligence, indolence and all untoward acts,’ the army chief declared.

He maintained the army under his watch must be returned to core values and professional ethics of loyalty, respect for order and selfless service to the people.

He said he has approved the release of 4-wheel drive official vehicles to all Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs), starting with those at the army Headquarters down to divisions, brigades and battalions.

General Faruk felicitated with troops in the theatre and other army operations in the country on the 2021 Eid el-Kabir celebration even as he paid special tributes to personnel who died in the operations.

He said the Eid el-Kabir festival highlights the virtue of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice which is the Hallmark of professional soldiering. He asked troops to reflect on the festival’s values and redouble their efforts towards fulfilling their constitutional role of defeating our adversaries and defending the territorial integrity of the country.

Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, thanked the Army Chief and Borno Governor Babagana Zulum for honouring the wounded troops. He said the COAS Eid Kabir 2021 Laucheon was organised to appreciate officers and troops at the frontline particularly those injured in battle and families of departed troops.

Governor Zulum announced a donation of N10 million to all the recuperating troops in the theatre and assured more support and partnership from the state government.

