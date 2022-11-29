By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has flagged off the force’s Inter Formation Combat Platoon Swimming Championship geared to test to improve their combat efficiency at battlefront.

The swimming competition which is holding at the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos, the Army said would enable participants to take advantage of the Championship to enhance their fighting efficiency to conduct operations optimally, especially in riverine and amphibious terrains towards fulfilling NA’s constitutional mandate.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who gave that charge, said that the championship would enhance combat proficiency of troops deployed for operations in maritime environment.

The Army Chief who was represented by the Commander, Corps of Nigerian Army Engineers, Major General Kamil Kadiri gave the charge during the flag-off ceremony of the championship, reiterating that the Nigerian Army places high premium on qualitative training of its personnel across board, in furtherance of the vision of the COAS, to have “A professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”.

He added that The Army Chief urged participants to strive towards bringing out their best in the championship, as their efforts and preparation for the competition will translate to relative ease in the conduct of ongoing and future operations. The COAS commended 81 Division for selecting the National Stadium Surulere and Badagry for the Championship, as both locations will provide realistic and ideal standards, with all requisite features for training of this nature.