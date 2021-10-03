From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said it has concluded plans to launch Exercises GOLDEN DAWN, ENDURING PEACE and STILL WATER across the country to checkmate activities of kidnapping, banditry, thuggery, brigandage, armed robbery, cultism, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, farmers-herders clashes and insurgency, among other criminal groups terrorizing the peace in the country.

The exercise to be flagged off by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, Monday at Ovie-Emene, in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State is a routine training by the Nigerian army aimed at curbing all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide season. It is also aimed at sharpening the skills of personnel of the Nigerian army on the conduct of Internal Security Operations.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, said during the exercise, troops would be taken through operational rigors to effectively respond to security challenges, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, thuggery, brigandage, armed robbery, cultism, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, farmers-herders clashes and insurgency, amongst other sundry crimes.

Gen Onyema while noting that the exercise would run concurrently in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities(AOR) in the South West, South South and South East regions respectively, also said it would be conducted in Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the North Central States of Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital territory respectively.

The army spokesman while calling on the public not to panic at sighting the movement of troops and equipment, urged them to continue to support the Nigerian army and other security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminals in their vicinity.

The statement reads; “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya will Monday 4 October, 2021, perform the flag-off of Exercises GOLDEN DAWN, ENDURING PEACE and STILL WATER nation wide. The COAS will symbolically flag-off all Exercises at the venue of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN which will take place at Ovie-Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. For all intents and purposes, it should be noted that these Field Training Exercises (FTEs) are routines conducted yearly by the Nigerian Army (NA), designed to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide. Additionally, the FTEs will equally provide a platform to sharpen the skills of participating troops on the conduct of Internal Security Operations.

The exercises will run concurrently in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities(AOR) in the South West, South South and South East regions respectively. It will also be conducted in Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the North Central States of Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital territory respectively.

“Expectedly, troops will be taken through operational rigors to effectively respond to security challenges, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, thuggery, brigandage, armed robbery, cultism, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, farmers-herders clashes and insurgency, amongst other sundry crimes. This will be complimented by robust Civil-Military relations activities in identified communities in the envisaged AORs. This intervention calls for critical stakeholders to support the NA and other security agencies to stem the tide of crimes and criminality across the areas, particularly as the Yuletide approaches.

Consequently, members of the general public are please enjoined not to panic at sighting the movement of troops and equipment. They are also urged to please continue to support the NA and other security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminals in their vicinity. Nigerians are please encouraged to take ownership of the exercise for a seamless celebration during the yuletide.”

