From Molly Kilete , Abuja

The Nigerian Army said it has concluded plans to launch Exercises Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace and Still Water across the country to checkmate kidnapping, banditry, thuggery, brigandage, armed robbery, cultism, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, farmers-herders’ clashes and insurgency.

The exercises will be flagged off today by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, at Ovie-Emene, in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to the Army, the excerciss are a routine training for the Nigerian Army aimed at curbing all forms of criminality, to allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide. They are also aimed at sharpening the skills of troops of the Nigerian Army on the conduct of internal security operations.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement issued in Abuja, said during the exercises, troops would be taken through operational rigours to effectively respond to security challenges, ranging from kidnapping to banditry, thuggery, brigandage, armed robbery, cultism, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, farmers-herders clashes and insurgency, among other sundry crimes.

