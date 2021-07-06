From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the rumoured and counter rumour news on the death of Kaduna-based veteran actor, Usman Baba Pategi fondly called Samanja Mazan Fama (soldiers in battlefront), the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya paid him an unscheduled visit in his Kaduna home with N2 million donation to support his health current health needs.

The Nupe (Kwara State) born veteran retired Nigerian Army actor, scriptwriter and director, had worked with Yusuf Ladan, Mamman Ladan and other NTA staff to introduce the Hausa comedy known now as Kannywood, Hausa films in the 80s to the admiration of many across the country and beyond.

Represented by Brigadier General Vitalis Okoro during the visit to the actor in his Cabala Costain home, Kaduna, the army boss made bold to identify with Samanja whom he noted to have through his several comics presented life inside army barracks to the outside folks in good light.

According to him, he was informed of the health challenges of the veteran actor and felt obliged to lend some support to the erstwhile colleague in the Army.

“Nigerian Army was excited about how you positively projected the image of the Army by giving the Nigerian public, an insight on how Army barracks look like, and the niche you have carved for yourself in the entertainment industry.

“Apart from presenting the Army in good light, you remain an icon of the Nigerian Army”, Yahaya told the veteran entertainer.

Responding to the kindness shown to him by the CoAS, Samanja who could not hold back his exciting moments as an ex-serviceman and senior entertainer, expressed his immense gratitude to the army chief for the gesture.

He then prayed for the continued peaceful co-existence of Nigeria must as he urges officers and men of the army and other stakeholders to work together in defending the country’s national territorial integrity from internal and external aggressors.

