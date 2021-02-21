From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has given 48 hours ultimatum to the troops in the Frontline of the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast to clear Boko Haram from some communities in Borno where the insurgents’ currently hibernate.

Gen Attahiru gave the ultimatum while addressing troops of the Nigerian Army Super camp 9, Dikwa in the central part of on Sunday. Dikwa was attacked by Boko Haram last Friday but the military reportedly neutralized the attackers.

“Areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo Kirenowa and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours. You should be rest assured of all support you required in this very onorous task,” he said

He said he received briefings in a meeting with the Theater Commander and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, where he charged them not to let down the nation. “Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you;” he charged the troops.

He urged them not to allow a repeat of Boko Haram attacks on communities again as happened late last week in Dikwa and Marte.

He however commended troops for the success recorded in the Dikwa response to the attackers.

While addressing the residents, he also assured them of the military determination to clear Boko Haram from the communities around them.