By Philip Nwosu

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has applauded the Nigerian Army College of Logistics for being an important instrument in the enhancement of the force’s prowess in dealing with the contemporary security challenges confronting the country.

General Yahaya, who spoke at the graduation ceremony of 70 middle cadre officers at the logistics staff course 19 of NACOL, said there was an urgent need to train larger number of officers, to undertake logistics staff appointment in all formations of the force.

The army chief said that robust training remains an important issue in the army capacity building effort and tasked the college to continue to review its curriculum, to sustain its role towards achieving the force’s goals.

He said: “Efficient utilisation of logistics support during operations requires the right level and mix of skilled manpower which this college is mandated to provide through training.”

The army chief said he had directed the conduct of several training exercises which will dovetail into real time operations across the six geo-political zone, adding that, “these operational activities will be conducted mainly to manoeuvre formations and units as well as other establishments in the various divisions’ area of responsibilities.

General Yahaya also tasked the Nigerian Army College of Logistics to make significant input towards the army operational objectives, imploring the NACOL community to evolve ideas that would aid the establishment of more effective logistics support system for the force’s contemporary operations.

He said that there was need within the force to also train officers, irrespective of the type of engagement in general staff duties, adding that it is for the same reason that the authorities of the force had directed and approved the training of Direct Regular Commission officers in leadership and staff duties at the college.

Earlier, the Commandant of the NACOL, Major General Martin Enendu, said that the graduating students were assembled on January 2022, to undergo the training on logistics staff course for 28 weeks. He said that 68 of the students were drawn from the Nigerian Army, while two were taken from the Nigerian Navy.

General Enendu said the course was designed to train middle cadre officers in the planning and execution of logistics operations, in support of formations, corps, tri-service and multi-national forces, using modern management techniques.

He said within the past few years the college has graduated 20 sets of Logistics Management Course and 18 sets of logistics staff course, thanking the chief of army staff for the support in achieving the feat. He disclosed that the army chief has released funds for the completion of various projects within the school premises.