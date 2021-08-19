From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has ordered the overhaul of all obsolete equipment in the country’s North East theatre of counterinsurgency operations to boost the ongoing efforts in the region.

General Yahaya, who made this known when he visited the Headquarters of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in Damaturu, Yobe State, assured officers and soldiers of plans to induct new logistics in the fight against insurgency and terrorism.

Represented by the Commander Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major General Ayobami Ibikunle, the COAS said the visit was to have firsthand information and an on the spot assessment of the overall situation of logistics in the Theatre.

Assistant Director Army Public Relations in charge of Sector 2 OPHK Lieutenant Kennedy Anyanwu said in a statement that the army chief commended the Sector for its operational achievements and successes recorded so far and urged them not to relent in their determination to bring activities of the terrorists to an end in the shortest possible time.

Welcoming the army chief to the theatre, the Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brigadier General Adamu Nura, represented by Chief of Staff Brigadier General Isangubong Akpaumontia listed some of the logistics challenges confronting the Sector to the Army Chief Logistician just as he thanked the Corp Commander for his quick logistics interventions to the Sector.

During the visit, General Ibikunle inspected the Army Headquarters Logistic Base III in Damaturu to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of logistics and was equally briefed by the Commander of the base, Colonel Ja’afra Ibrahim.