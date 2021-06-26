From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Maj Gen Yahaya Faruk has pledged to work with traditional leaders in the country to halt growing insecurity.

Gen Faruk made the pledge in Maiduguri at the weekend during a visit to the Shehu of Borno. He said that traditional leaders are crucial to the success of the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the North East and other anti-crime operations across the country.

The COAS said he was pleased to be at the Shehu’s palace with Principal Staff Officers from Army headquarters to pay respects and homage to the revered traditional ruler.

‘My visit is to pay respects and homage to your royal Highness and seek for royal blessing for the task ahead of us,’ the army chief said.

He mentioned that he arrived at the state earlier in the day on an operational visit to the theatre of operations and felt that he was duty-bound to visit the Shehu to receive his royal blessing for the task ahead of him.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

He appreciated the support of the royal and Borno Emirate whilst he was in the state as the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, before his current appointment as Chief of the Army Staff.

Shehu of Borno Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi congratulated the army chief for his appointment.

He commended the military for its efforts in ensuring peace in Borno State.

The Shehu noted that 17 of the 27 local governments in Borno were once under Boko Haram control, observing that the military not only recaptured the local governments but ensured the return of civil authority

‘The only thing that remains is that people are fearful to go back to their local governments,’ he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.