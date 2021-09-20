BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has reaffirmed his resolve to ensure that the entire country is secured.

Speaking during a visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House in Marina on Monday, the Army Chief asked for partnership between states and security agencies.

General Yahaya called for more hands to be on deck to ensure the security of lives and properties within the country.

On his part, the Lagos governor commended the COAS for his strategic effort in tackling security challenges and appealed to him to ensure that the nation remains peaceful.

