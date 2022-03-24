By Philip Nwosu and Vivian Onyebukwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has restated the commitment of the army to improved civil military cooperation.

He stated this during the inauguration of solar and electric powered treated boreholes and streetlights at Ojiu Olokun general area of Isale Eko in Lagos.

He said the idea behind the special intervention civil military cooperation project was to bring development and succour to communities of hardworking and dedicated serving generals.

He said the Isale Eko project was approved at the instance of Maj. Gen. Kamilu Kadiri, the Commander Corps of Engineers who is from Lagos State.

Gen. Kadiri at the event said the decision to sink boreholes and install street lights was based on extensive consultations with stakeholders in the community.

At the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Aremu Akiolu, the COAS thanked the monarch for the support to the 81 Division which made the army enjoy a tension free working environment in the area.

The Lagos monarch thanked the COAS for the cooperation and peaceful coexistence between residents of Lagos and the military over the years. He also lauded the army for the intervention at his palace during the ENDSARS saga in which no death was recorded.