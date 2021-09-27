By Philip Nwosu

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yusuf, has tasked the Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL) to ensure that it trains officers that would be able to tackle the present security challenges in the country and ensure victory for the force.

General Yahaya, who spoke at the commissioning of the College’s permanent site, in the Iba area of Lagos, said for the military to conduct a successful counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations, a sound and well thought out logistics supply system was required.

The Chief of Army Staff, who was on a four-day tour of Nigerian Army facilities in Lagos, said the force would be releasing funds for the college, to complete and put finishing touches to some uncompleted sections of the college.

He described the Nigerian Army College of Logistics as the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, adding that the army would do all within its power to ensure that the college maintains the position as the best logistics school in Africa.

General Yusuf advised the NACOL leadership to conduct a successful counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations, whichhe noted as the main security challenge in the country at the moment.

Earlier, the Commandant of the NACOL, Major General Martin Enendu, applauded the support of the Chief of Army Staff to the college.

The Commandant took the Chief of Army Staff down memory lane, outlining how the college have been occupying temporary accommodation since inception in 2002 until effort was made in by the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (rtd) to permanently place the site in the Iba area of Lagos.

