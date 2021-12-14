By Philip Nwosu

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, has called on media practitioners to assist the country in promoting peace by publishing factual facts that would foster national unity and cohesion.

He spoke, yesterday, at the 2021 media workshop for DAPR officers, commanding officers, defence correspondents and online publishers organised by the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI).

He said the military had recorded a lot of successes in joint operations through effective synergy among the military and other security agencies with the media as partners.

General Yahaya, who was represented by Commander 81 Division Garrison, Nasiru Nagidada, said the synergy be aggressively sustained so that their respective mandates can be holistically dissected to compliment and create the understanding of various constitutional roles toward achieving peace and security.

He said: “This will, in the long run, create a peaceful environment where law-abiding citizens can go about their businesses without fear or intimidation.

“The achievement of peace as we all know is the collective responsibility of all citizens of our great nation.”

Yahaya said the theme of the workshop was in line with his vision which was to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

The COAS said the workshop would focus on collaboration among security agencies in internal security operations through information sharing and management.

The COAS charged the officers and the soldiers to be disciplined, dedicated and shun any act of cowardice.

