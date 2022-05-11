By Philip Nwosu

In a move aimed at enhancing optimal performance of Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs), the Nigerian Army (NA) has organised a four-day convention in Lagos hosted by 81 Division NA with the theme, “Capacity Building for RSMs in the Nigerian Army for Enhanced Regimentation.”

Declaring the convention open, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who was represented by the Chief of Administration Army, Major General Usman Mohammed, stated that the aim of the convention was to build the capacity of the RSMs as they are crucial to the force’s operational effectiveness bearing in mind the important roles RSMs play as custodian of discipline and regimentation in the army.

He said the two pillars of discipline and regimentation are vital ingredients for any professional army, adding that these two pillars aligns with the vision of COAS in building a professional army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

Yahaya disclosed that as RSMs, it is the participants responsibility to ensure the cherished traditions, customs and ethics of the NA are continuously upheld. He reiterated that the serious responsibility must not be taken lightly.

Accordingly, the army chief tasked the RSMs to be up to date in their responsibilities, especially with the engagement of NA in several internal security and counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations in various theatres within the country.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Umar Thama Musa, welcomed the participants to Lagos and urged them to take advantage of the convention as the training package was carefully selected to address contemporary challenges at regimental levels.

He said he was convinced the participants will leave the convention better informed and equipped with the requisite knowledge to discharge their respective duties professionally

In the first lecture entitled: “Building the Capacity of RSM through Proficient Training,” Brigadier General Shuaibu Nuhu enlightened the participants on the responsibilities and capacity requirements for RSMs.

He also noted the challenges associated with capacity building of RSMs and suggested ways forward such as capacity development of RSMs in the ongoing review of NA training policy and introduction of mandatory capacity development programmes for RSMs among others.

The NA RSMs convention 2022 attracted principal staff officers from Army headquarters, corps commanders in Lagos, senior officers and over 250 RSMs drawn from NA units, formations, corps headquarters and training institutions across the country.

Highlights on the occasion included lectures, interactive sessions, group photographs and presentation of souvenirs.