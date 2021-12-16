BY PHILIP NWOSU AND VIVIAN ONYEBUKWA

The Nigerian Army said logistics planning and deployment could influence the outcome of the war against insurgents in the North Eastern part of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya who made the assertion said in the annals of military history, logistics planning and execution has been well documented to influence the outcomes of military campaigns.



He spoke at the graduation of officers of the Logistics Management Course 19 of the college, saying that the establishment of Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL) was a vital part of the force’s strategy towards strengthening its capacity in the deployment of logistics in military operations.

General Yahaya said that the impact of the graduates from NACOL in shoring up the force’s logistics support potentials had been quite significant, noting that there are still considerable gaps to be covered in our logistics support architecture.

He said that NACOL shall continue to play a critical role in this regard, promising that the Nigerian Army will continue to be structured to address peculiar security threats, particularly in North East, South East and North Central regions where insurgency and increased acts of banditry are prevalent .

The COAS stated this at the first combined graduation ceremony of Logistics Management Courses 19 and 20 of 2021, which took place at the Nigerian Army College of Logistics, Ojo, Lagos. The Army Chief who was represented by the Commander, Corp of Engineers, Maj Gen Olayinka Kadiri, added that the Nigerian Army has also continued to conduct several training exercises and operations in other geopolitical zones to address the various threats to national security.



He expressed happiness over the level of successes attained so far by the troops in these exercises, and the professionalism exhibited by their personnel which underpins the NA’s total commitment to its constitutional roles. “That is not to say that we have completely overcome the security challenges, as considerable traits still exist”.

He, therefore, urged all Nigerian training institutions to continue to come up with innovative ideas that would assist in addressing the myriads of security concerns confronting the nation as they continue to confront these threats. He stressed the need to evolve new strategy to sustain the successes gained do far.

The Commandant, Nigeria Army College of Logistics, Ojo, Major General Obiora Enendu, described the event as historic and expressed no doubt that the graduating students are well equipped to return back to their various institutions.



The students were drawn from the Army, Navy, Police, and Nigerian Ports Authority.

Awards were given to the best performing students in different categories.

They were also automatically inducted into the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport by their National President Nfon Usoro.

The Nigerian Army College of Logistics Magazine was equally launched at the event.

