Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya, Wednesday visited the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, to solicit the continuous support of the Nigerian Air Force to win the war against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes ravaging the country.

Major General Yahaya while noting that the war against insurgency and armed banditry cannot be won by a single Service, said the war can only be won through a synergistic approach where all Services work in unison.

Yahya, while noting the importance of air power as a critical requirement of a fighting force, said having been in the theatre from where he was appointed COAS, he has has witnessed its formidable influence in various theatres of operations.

He said he was at the NAF headquarters to reiterate the centrality of air power to the success of the ongoing fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the Country.

He said, “The earlier we all recognize that no Service can do it alone, the better for us as an armed forces and a Nation to surmount the current security challenges.”

He thanked Air Marshal Amao for his continuous support to the Nigerian Army and urged him not to relent.

Welcoming the COAS to his office, Air Marshal Amao, who congratulated him for his appointment, urged him to sustain synergy of efforts by the Nigerian Army and the NAF, in conjunction with other security agencies to rid the Country of all criminal activities. Highlight of the visit was the laying of wreath by the COAS at the NAF memorial arcade.