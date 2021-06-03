From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, Thursday visited the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, to solicit the support of the Nigerian navy in tackling the insecurity bedeviling the country.

Yahaya, who said he was at the Naval headquarters to formally inform the CNS that he had reported and taken over duty following his appointment as the 22nd COAS, promised to ensure the existing cooperation between the Nigerian army with other security agencies and stakeholders as the challenges confronting the security agencies are multi-faceted and would require a multi-faceted approach.

He emphasized the need for constant synergy between the Armed Forces of Nigeria in order to ensure success in various operations, noting that no single service can do it alone.

Welcoming the army chief, Gambo, who congratulated him on his appointment, said having served in the theatre of operations , the COAD has a good appreciation of the challenges in the North East, North West and across the spectrum of the country and urged him to use the knowledge at his disposal at ensuring that victory is won over the insurgents.

Vice Admiral Gambo equally urged the COAS to pick up from where his predecessor the late COAS, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru stopped and improve upon those ideas.