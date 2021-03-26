The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has sent a warning to individuals and groups threatening to destabilize the corporate existence of Nigeria to drop their plans or face the firepower of the military and security forces.

He said the Nigerian Army would not fold its arms to watch anybody destabilize the country: “The army will surmount attempts by some individuals who are seen to have compromised the territorial integrity of the country by the declaration of sovereignty on behalf of ethnic nationalities in the country.”

He gave the warning at the opening of the first Commanding Officers’ Workshop 2021, with the theme “Repositioning the Nigerian Army to Defeat Contemporary Adversaries in a Joint Environment,” in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He called on participants to commit and rededicate themselves to the dictates of their constitutional mandate to the nation, promising to provide mission-oriented training through workshops and build capacity for the military that would make the army dependable and feared by all adversaries.

“The Nigerian Army will remain proactive and jointly work with other security agencies to decisively deal with threats facing the nation.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute and is poised more than ever before to decisively deal with individuals or groups that threaten the peace, security and stability of our great nation,” he said.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, called on the military to intensify and expand strategies, techniques and tactics needed to contain insecurity ravaging most parts of the country, saying the security challenges confronting the nation called for a military that was ready and equipped to face the problems.

He commended the military and the various security agencies for the synergy and harmonious working relationship between them, which he said had brought about relative peace in the state, and promised to support them at all times.

He told the commanding officers: “With the security realities confronting our nation, the military more than ever should be ready and equipped to face and confront these realities by ensuring that the service maintains the highest possible standard of continuous training for optional performance.

“It is reassuring that in spite of other operational commitments across the country, the new Chief of Army Staff has considered it necessary to organise this workshop.”

General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Sani Mohammed, noted that the workshop was the first major achievement of the army staff. He said the workshop was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it was an opportunity to enhance training and build capacity for officers. He said the workshop had participants drawn from the South-South region of the Nigerian Army.

41 terrorists killed, 60 victims rescued, weapons recovered in Borno

The Nigerian Army said its troops have killed 41 members of the Boko Haram terror group and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in its renewed offensive against insurgents in the North-East.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said: “In continuation of the ongoing offensive operation against the Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province counterpart in the North East, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have decisively taken out several terrorists after heavy fighting in the early hours of Monday, March 15, 2021.

“The gallant troops, who maintained aggressive posture, conducted a fighting patrol along Gulwa and Musuri in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

“At Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in firefight, which lasted for about 45 minutes. With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists. They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists’ captivity.

“Items recovered from the obliterated fighters include; 12 AK47 rifles, eight Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, a motorcycle, six bicycles, mechanic toolboxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making of improvised explosive devices and sex enhancement drugs.

“Troops are in high fighting spirit and determined as ever to clear the entire region and country of vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists.”

Soldiers kill 3 bandits, foil kidnap in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army said soldiers on anti-banditry operations in Zamfara State have busted an attempt by a kidnap gang to abduct some villagers in Kabasa Magami Local Government.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said in a statement: “Following a credible tip-off, Troops of Sector 3, Operation HADARIN DAJI, on Tuesday, stormed Kabasa in Magami LG, where bandits were attacking locals.

“The timely arrival of troops forestalled the a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by bandits, which was underway. They were swiftly engaged by troops who successfully neutralized scores while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and three others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the encounter are currently receiving medical treatment. Troops have dominated the general area with aggressive patrols and have continued further exploitation and pursuit of the bandits into the forest.

“Similarly, on the same day, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI responded to a distress call that bandits were attacking Gidan Goga village in Maradun LGA. Troops swiftly mobilized to the area and engaged the bandits with superior firepower, killing three while others fled in disarray, some with gunshot wounds.

“In another development, troops conducting fighting patrol rescued two female kidnap victims in Birnin Gwari area. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped 22 days ago from Kuyallo in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State. The victims have been given medical treatment while waiting to be reunited with their families.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS)charged the troops to keep up the momentum until the entire North-West zone is rid of bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and sundry violent crimes.

“He also thanked the villagers for the credible and timely information they provided the troops, which made their operations successful.

“The COAS said the patriotic action of the villagers who saw something and reported to the troops should be emulated by others so that the activities of bandits would be nipped in the bud.”

GOC promises to sustain peace, harmony in Plateau

The Nigerian Army has assured the government and people of Plateau State that it will work with the various security agencies to ensure that peace returns to the state, hitherto a haven for tourists.

The new acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Armoured Division, Jos, Brigadier-General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed, gave the assurance when he visited Governor Simon Lalong.

He said: “I want to assure you and the people of Plateau State that we shall continue to operate professionally for sustainable peace and security in the state.

“We will work with other security agencies and loyal citizens to ensure that the peaceful environment in the state is improved upon.

“We cannot do it alone. We will work with all to get the best.”

Lalong responded that: “Peace and security is our cardinal priority in Plateau State and the security forces, particularly officers and men of the 3rd Armoured Division, have been of great assistance. As a government, we will give you all the needed support to succeed even more than your predecessors.”