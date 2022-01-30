From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The wife of Chief of Army Staff and President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, has urged wives of army officers and soldiers to step up support for their husbands especially those in the frontline of military operations in the country.

Mrs Yahaya spoke at a dinner organised for her by the 7 Division Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.

‘I urge all wives of officers and soldiers to give more support to our souses in the battle-front to create a serene environment at home. This will make our husbands be focused and to succeed in their service to the nation,’ she said

Theatre Commander Maj Gen Chris Musa in his remark said the theatre has received better platforms for the prosecution of the war against terror and terrorists He commended NAOWA for its role in promoting capacity building

General l Officer Comma ding (GOC), 7; Division, Maj Gen Waheed Shuabu, in his welcome address thanked the army chief’s wife for accepting the dinner organised for her by the division.

He recalled that the army division was created in 2013 in Borno State with a huge landmass. He said the stability of troops in the frontline is largely determined by the state of the home front.