Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe (LCC OPDS), Major General Joseph Irefin has urged troops to be loyal and committed to their duties at all time.

Irefin gave the charge during a visit to the 63 Brigade, Asaba, Delta State where he commissioned an accommodation of 36-bed capacity, hair saloon and tailoring shed constructed by the Commander of the brigade.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai was so passionate on troops welfare, hence, renovations in the barracks. Irefin also urged the troops to have good maintenance culture on the facilities, and make sure they use them judiciously as their personal properties. The GOC commended the troops for their good conduct, and charged them to stay away from trouble, illegality and maintain neutrality especially during the ember months.

He also commended the Commander 63 Brigade, Brigadier General Ibrahim Jallo for his commitment to work and most especially projects executed since he assumed office.

Irefin added that within the very short time, the commander has added more value to the Brigade.

“Wherever you are, add value, you have done well here, keep it up and continue to encourage your men,” he stressed.

Brig. Gen. Jallo had thanked the GOC and his entourage on behalf of the officers and soldiers, adding that the commissioning was to commemorate the GOC’s maiden visit to the Brigade.

Jallo said since the commissioning of the Brigade, there were lot of accommodation issues because of the large number of officers and soldiers reporting for duty, adding however that there has been significant improvement in infrastructure.