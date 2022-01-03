From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Commander, Sector 3 of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Brig Gen Godwin Mutkut, has pledged to sustain the existing relationships between the military in the counter-insurgency operation and the civilian population in the northern part of Borno.

Mutkut made the pledge during the final of the Sector Commander Football tournament at Monguno, Borno volatile town and sectoral headquarters of the MNJTF and Operation Hadin Kai -the counter-insurgency operation.

The spokesman of the sector, Maj Ojo Adenegan, in a statement on Monday said the commander welcomed the football tournament among the youths mostly displaced Persons’ and victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

‘The Commander Sector 3, Brig Gen Godwin Mutkut commended the players, officials for thier good participation and promised to continue the Civil- Military Cooperation activities that will bring the positive impact to the Community and the Sector,’ he said in the statement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said the tournament was keenly contested among the football teams in the area to foster unity and better relationship.

He said the winner’s trophy was presented to the Young Pillers of Monguno NY the sector commander.

Monguno a restive town in Northern Borno, has the highest IDPs population in the state.