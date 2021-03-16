From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Former general officer commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army Maiduguri, Major General AbdulKhalifa Ibrahim, has advised troops in the counter-insurgency operation in Borno to take the fight againt Boko Haram to their enclave in the night.

Ibrahim gave the advise while addressing troops of 7 Division shortly after handing over to a new GOC.

Ibrahim said the security situation, particularly in Maiduguri, capital of Borno when he took over as the acting GOC a year and half ago, was worrisome. He commanded troops for their cooperation and dedication to stopping Boko Haram advancement even into the city.

“Boko Haram terrorists like to move at night. Contest the night with the enemies. We must carry out offensive operations at night; ambushes, raids, picketing and the rest,” he said.

He noted there were some challenges in the operation but said the division, under his command, weathered the storm.

He urge the troops to continue to be disciplined and maintain hard work, courage even in the midst of challenges.

He said the new GOC, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo, was not new in the division having served as a principal staff officer and brigade commander.