From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said it has commenced investigation into the alleged murder of one one Miss Jennifer Ugadu, by her soldier lover.

The deceased until her gruesome murder was an undergraduate student at the Niger Delta University, Ammasoma. She was said to have been killed by the soldier who is now on the run.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement while condoling with the family of the deceased, said the Nigerian army does not condone such barbaric act would ensure that justice is served.

Gen Onyema in a statement issued in Abuja reads: “The Nigerian Army has been notified of a media publication, alleging that a jealous soldier killed his lover, one Miss Jennifer Ugadu, an undergraduate student, at the Niger Delta University, Ammasoma. In the report, it was alleged that the student was shot in her apartment by the suspect who is now at large.

“While the NA commiserates with the family of the deceased, it is crucial to unambiguously state that there is no place for such barbaric act in the NA. As an institution that is accountable to the people, the NA would ensure justice is served. The NA has taken the allegation seriously and joint investigation has commenced, while effort to profile and ascertain the true identity of the suspect is ongoing.

“The NA being a professional and disciplined organization will continue to uphold and respect the Fundamental Human Rights of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Members of the public are rest assured that details of the investigation will be made public.The NA also wishes to reaffirm that as a force with zero tolerance for any form of criminality, such allegations will not only be investigated, but the culprit will be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

