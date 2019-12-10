Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Nigerian Army on Tuesday commenced grading and granite spreading of Lafenwa-Rounder-Ayetoro Road in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The road which has been in a state of disrepair leads to the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Area of Abeokuta.

Flagging off the palliative work at the Rounder end of the road, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Lagos, Major-General Olu Irefin, disclosed the intervention, which was in conjunction with a private construction company was part of the civil-military palliative of Operation Crocodile Smile Exercise.

He expressed optimism that the palliative work would bring succour to road users and ease movement along the routes, stressing “this is a civil-military palliative to help our neighbours who are assisting us, to be able to move freely within our communities.”

The GOC, however, called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to urgently fix the road to boost the socio-economic activities of the people of the area and to enhance quick response of the army operatives to crimes and criminality in the state.

“We do sincerely hope that the governor who has the interest of the people at heart, who is focused, will look towards this direction and assist in fixing this road. In the long run, it shortens our time to react to issues if and when necessary”. Major-General Irefin stated.

Meanwhile, the GOC has allayed the fear of the people of the state over the commencement of Operation Crocodile Smile IV. He said the exercise was not to victimise the people but to protect them from criminals, especially during the festive period.

According to him, the operation was meant to checkmate criminality and ensure residents go about their normal activities during the festive period unhindered.

“Operation Crocodile Smile is an exercise designed by the military and other civil organisations in aid of civilian government; we want to ensure that during this festive period, every citizen is able to go about his or her normal business without interference from miscreants.

“Law abiding citizens have nothing to fear, but if you are a miscreant or on the other side of the law, then be ready for us”, the GOC declared.