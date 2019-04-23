The Nigerian Army has commended the administration of Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for its commitment towards the training of provost personnel of the state’s Traffic Management Authority.

The army spoke through the Commander 82 Division Provost Group, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Wya Jonah Kore, during the closing ceremony and presentation of certificates to provost personnel trained by the division on discipline and improved service delivery to the people of the state.

Kore also applauded the state government for realising the importance of training and well-disciplined staff in its workforce.

He disclosed that the Military Police arm of the Nigerian Army, saddled with the responsibility of law and order undertook the training of the traffic personnel because of the importance of the exercise towards the efficient and effective delivery of service by the traffic personnel in the course of managing the transportation system in the state.

The provost commander thanked Ugwuanyi and the Ministry of Transport for partnering with the Nigerian Army to promote discipline and enhance the service rendered by the traffic personnel in the state.

“The success of any organisation lies squarely with members of staff who avail themselves with all aspects of discipline.”

Colonel Kore expressed confidence that the experience garnered by the provost personnel during the training will enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

He stressed that they must inculcate same in other colleagues, who are yet to be trained on the importance of discipline.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Transport, Vitus Okechi, praised the governor for approving training of the personnel.

“As a ministry, we discovered after the inauguration of the traffic unit that one thing that was lacking among the staff members was discipline, so we cried to the governor and in his magnanimity, he approved the training by the Nigerian Army,” Okechi said.

He thanked the 82 Division Provost Group for doing a thorough job through their course content, which included among others management of traffic accidents and identification of explosive devices during insurgency.

Speaking on behalf of other participants, Jude Chime appreciated Ugwuanyi and his administration for the opportunity to be trained.

“We are no longer the same persons we were when we came here. We now know our do’s and don’ts.”

They promised never to disappoint the Nigerian army and the state government.