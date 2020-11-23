BY PHILIP NWOSU
Eight renovated and furnished corporals and below accommodation at the Agwan Doki area of lkeja Army Cantonment, have been commissioned by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.
The Army Chief who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major General Godwin Umelo urged the soldiers and families to make good use of the accommodation and ensure maintenance.
The ceremony was witnessed by Officers, Soldiers and their families at the cantonment, venue of the commissioning ceremony of the renovated and furnished corporal below accommodation.
The GOC said the furnished flats was done in line with the Chief of Army Staff determination to ensure that personnel of the Nigerian Army are better accommodated and living in well furnished apartments with their families.
Speaking on behalf of General Buratai, the GOC advised soldiers and their families to make good use of the houses and furniture as he handed over keys to the apartment to some beneficiaries during the occasion.
The ceremony was witnessed by the Commander, 9 Brigade, Brigadier General Musa Etsu-Ndagi, Commander 45 Engineers Brigade Brigadier General AA Salako, Deputy Chief Of Staff, 81 Division Col Franklin D Babatunde, 9 Brigade Chief Of Staff, Colonel Maikarfi l lbrahim, 9 Brigade Officers, Soldiers and their families.
