Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army has condemned the acts of one of its female officers dehumanizing a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Calabar, Cross River State.

The army described the action of the officer in a video that has gone viral on the social media as unprofessional and against established precepts of discipline in the service.

To this end, the army has apologized to the victim, her family members, friends, the National Youth Service Corps and to Nigerians in general for the unwholesome treatment meted out to the Corps member.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu,made this known in a statement.

Nwachukwu, who debunked the rumors making the rounds that the 13 Brigade where the incident happened attempted to cover up the matter, described the rumor as misleading, as the army remains a professional force that has zero tolerance for indiscipline amongst its personnel.

He said the Brigade Commander has since constituted an investigation into the ugly incident and the officer involved has been identified and sanctioned on the interim and would be made to undergo regimental orders (trial) in line with the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

Nwachukwu’s statement reads; “The Nigerian Army (NA) has taken cognizance of a video clip currently making the rounds on the social media, where a female officer was seen dehumanizing a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Calabar, Cross River State. This act is not only condemnable, but unprofessional and against established precepts of discipline in the NA.

The NA has remained undoubtedly the pride of the nation, a symbol of national unity that has consistently being in the vanguard of respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry. It is against this premise that the NA condemns this unimaginable level of infraction by a personnel in its ranks. The NA therefore, condemns in strong terms, this act of gross misconduct. Undoubtedly, the officer’s actions has caused the NA monumental embarrassment and is highly regrettable. This unfortunate act of indiscipline does not in anyway represent the NA and will not be condoned in its entirety.

For the records, the ugly incident happened in 13 Brigade, Calabar. The Brigade Commander immediately instituted an investigation and the officer involved has been identified and sanctioned on the interim and would be made to undergo regimental orders (trial) in line with the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act. The submission that the Brigade attempted covering up was therefore misleading, as the NA remains a professional force that has zero tolerance for indiscipline amongst its personnel.

The NA wishes to reiterate and assure the general public that such infractions would not be tolerated from its personnel.

The NA also reassures that the rights of the citizenry is sacrosanct and must be respected by all personnel of the NA, as any form of infraction will be severely dealt with.

Therefore, the general public is enjoined to continue to report such infractions, as Human Rights Desks in all formations of the NA are emplaced to deal decisively with such erring personnel.

The NA further wishes to tender unreserved apology to the victim, her family members, friends, National Youth Service Corps and to Nigerians in general for the unwholesome treatment meted out to the Corps member”.

