The Nigerian Army says it has conducted 19 humanitarian and community services in host communities of troops participating in the ongoing Atilogwu Udo 1, otherwise known as Peaceful Dance.

The exercise which started on Nov. 1, is being carried out in South-East and Cross River, which are the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Public Relations of 82 Division, in a statement, said 19 Civil-Military-Cooperation (CIMIC) activities, were carried out in different sectors across the AOR since the commencement of exercise on Nov.1 till date.

“The CIMIC activities were aimed at enlightening citizens, elicit their support, win the hearts and minds of the people and generate intelligence for the exercise.

“In all the places where the CIMIC activities took place, the citizens expressed their gratitude to the Nigerian Army.

“The civil populace, however, promised to render maximum support for the exercise, especially in the areas of providing timely information on criminal elements within the communities,’’ he said.

Yusuf said that the CIMIC activities started on Oct. 30 when Officers/Soldiers of Sector 5, led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, carried out a sanitation exercise at Old Park axis of Enugu metropolis.

“The exercise was highly commended by the populace as officers and soldiers carted away age-long refuse within the Old Park area and cleaned up all drainages within the axis as well,’’ he said.

The army spokesman said that on Nov. 19, Officers/Soldiers of Sector 5, led by the Sector Commander, Brig.-Gen. Sylvester Oloyede, in partnership with FEROTEX Construction Company, undertook the grading and patching of potholes along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“Motorists, okada riders and locals commended the Nigerian Army and troops for the gesture meant to enable them ply the road,’’ he said.

Yusuf said that on Nov. 22, troops of Nigerian Army Women Corps (NAWC), led by Col. Dorothy Ojie, Chief of Staff of NAWC, conducted free medical outreach and sanitation exercise within Abakpa Community in Enugu East council area which is under Sector 5.

“The Sector Commander, Brig.-Gen. Oloyede and his troops participated in the CIMIC activities as well as assisted the civil populace in easing traffic within the period.

“Their hitch-free humanitarian services attracted immeasurable praises and appreciation from the public,’’ he said.

Yusuf noted that on Nov. 19, troops of Sector 3 carried out free medical outreach on 602 residents of Egbelu–Obube community in Owerri West council area of Imo.

“On Nov. 19, troops of Sector 4, led by the Sector 4 Commander, Brig.-Gen. Yakubu Bwala, conducted a hitch-free medical outreach at Nyaba–Ugo Umudim Community in Nnewi North council area of Anambra.

“On Nov. 16, a free medical outreach was conducted by troops of Sector 6 Abakaliki, for residents of Akpoha community in Afikpo North council area in Ebonyi,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the six different sectors of Atilogwu Udo 1, arrested and handed over 86 high profile criminals to various relevant security agencies. (NAN)