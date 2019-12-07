The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army says it will conduct a medical outreach in three Enugu communities as part of the ongoing Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1.

The division made the disclosure in a statement signed by Lt. Babatunde Zubairu on behalf of its Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, on Saturday in Enugu.

According to the division, the outreach is a routine activity of the Nigerian Army aimed at enhancing civil/military cooperation.

“The Headquarters of 82 Division Nigerian Army will be conducting its free medical outreach orogramme in three communities in Enugu State for members of the public and indigenes of Akam Oghe Community in Ezeagu Local Government Area, on Dec. 9.

“The exercise will also extend to Obimo Community in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, on Dec. 11, as well as Ohum Orba Community in Nsukka Local Government Area, on Dec. 13, by 8a.m.

“This free medical outreach is in line with activities for Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1 meant to offer humanitarian services to the general public and the host community.

“This is also in line with the Chief of Army Staff vision to cater for the welfare of host communities,’’ it said.

According to the division, medical personnel will be deployed at the venues to offer free medical treatment for various ailment, free medical tests and distribution of medical aids to children and adults.

The division said that the exercise would provide a platform to further strengthen relations between the army and the civilian populace.

“The general public is hereby encouraged to take advantage of the free medical services,’’ it added.