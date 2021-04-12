From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has confirmed attack on Damasak, Borno town by Boko Haram insurgents.

The army in a statement by its spokesman, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima on Monday said, troops repelled attack on the town by the terrorists last Saturday through early Sunday morning.

“Nigerian Army troops supported by Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have thwarted Boko Haram terrorists’ incursion into Damasak the Headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State on 10 April 2021,” it disposed.

It said seven insurgents were killed in the troops engagement during the attack though the military sadly lost two soldiers.

“Sadly, two gallant soldiers have paid the supreme price while one officer and two soldiers were injured. The injured are currently recuperating at a military hospital in Maiduguri,” it said

Boko Haram attacked Damasak, a town along the Lake Chad shores some 190 kilometres to Maiduguri, the state capital. The insurgents burnt down three facilities of international humanitarian organisations, public building and infrastructure.

In another attack, the army said seven Boko Haram were killed in a fierce battle along Ngwom – Mafa – Maiduguri road in the central part of the state on Sunday. It said troops sprang a surprise attack on the insurgents who had laid ambush for them.