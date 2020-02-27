Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said a soldier partaking in the counter-insurgency war in Borno State has killed four of his colleagues and shot himself.

Two other soldiers injured during the incident were said to have been rushed to the hospital, where they are recuperating and in stable condition.

The deceased, a corporal attached to Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, at Malam Fatori, was said to have carried out the killing of his colleagues in the early hours of yesterday.

Although the army did not say what could have led to the act, it has commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Sources, however, attributed the brutal act to trauma, which they said most soldiers fighting the war are suffering from.

Army spokesman, Sagir Musa, in a statement, said: “A corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori, went berserk in the early hours of February 26, 2020, and opened fire, killing four of his colleagues before shooting himself. Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri. Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.”