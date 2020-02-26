Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said one of its soldiers fighting the counter-insurgency war in Borno state, has killed four of his colleagues and shot himself.

Two other soldiers injured during the incident were said to have been rushed to the hospital where they are recuperating and in stable condition.

The deceased in the rank of a corporal and attached to Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, at Malam Fatori was said to have carried out the killing of his colleagues in the early hours of Wednesday.

Although the army did not say what might have led to the act, it said it had commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Sources, however, attributed the brutal act to trauma which they said most soldiers fighting the insurgency war are suffering from.

Acting director army public relations, Saghir Musa, in a statement said: “A corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in early hours of 26 February 2020 and opened fire killing 4 of his colleagues before shooting himself.

“Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri. Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls Rest In Peace.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.”