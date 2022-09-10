The 4 Brigade Nigerian Army and Edo Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service have reiterated commitment to further boost the existing synergy in securing the Custodial Centres in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Aminu Suleman, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nigerian Correctional Service, Edo command, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja.

According to Suleman, the two security agencies reiterate the commitment when Mr Charles Ogwude, Controller of Corrections Edo Command, hosted the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen Danlami Ndahi, on a courtesy visit on Friday.

Suleman disclosed that Ndahi had said he would be building on the already existing synergy with the correctional service.

“He also gave assurance of the brigade’s readiness to give full support to ensure that external security breach was not witnessed at the custodial centres,” he said.

He also said that Ogwude, while responding, appreciated Ndahi for the visit, which came up within a month of the commander’s assumption of duty as brigade commander.

According to him, the controller briefed the brigade commander on the security arrangements already in place and other dynamics of the collaborations.

“He noted that with the assurances and supports of the brigade, greater successes will be achieved.”

Highlights of the visit included an inspection of guard of honour mounted by the correctional armed squad personnel for the commander, and quality discussions on improving the security situation in the state. (NAN)