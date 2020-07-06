Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, said on Monday that President Muhammad Buhari has directed the immediate end of banditry in the North West.

Buratai stated this while flagging-off Exercise Sahel Sanity as part of Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2020, adding that the Nigerian Army committed and ready to end banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country soon.

‘President Muhammadu Buhari has given us mandate to end all criminal activities of bandits and insurgents to enable the people of the country to have peace and security. We are fully committed to carry out the directives of the President by flushing out bandits in all parts of the country,’ he said.

The COAS said Exercise Sahel Sanity is aimed at curbing banditry and other criminal activities in the North West in particular and the country in general.

‘I want to use this opportunity to once again solicit the cooperation and goodwill of all well-meaning Nigerians without which the success of the Nigerian Army in its various operations will be limited,’ he said.

Buratai added that the Nigerian Army will continue to work with the Police, DSS and other security agencies towards enhancing the restoration of peace and security by ensuring the early elimination of banditry, kidnapping and other bad norms in the society.

The COAS also commissioned 10 locally built Mile Resistance Ambush Protector (MRAP) war vehicles built by the 107 Division Equipment Support, Nigerian Army Maiduguri.

He said the building of the MRAP shows Nigerian Army’s capabilities and contributions towards the defence of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria.

The COAS later paid a courtesy visit on the District Head of Faskari, Alhaji Aminu Tukur Usman Said in his palace.

This year’s Army Day is being held at the Army Special Camp IV in Faskari town a headquarters of Faskari Local Government Area.