Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Nigerian Army on Saturday distributed palliatives to over 500 civilians to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown as part of activities marking the Army Day Celebration 2020.

Presenting the palliatives, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai said the distribution of the palliatives to the civilian population was part of the Nigerian Army Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

‘COVID-19 pandemic has affected peoples source of livelihood and the way we relate with each other and also created a number of challenges,’ he said.

Buratai, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jo’s, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, said the army over the years has taken deliberate steps towards ensuring that it gives back to society.

‘The crave for cordial relationship necessitated the conception of this distribution of palliatives which is also very much in line with the civil military cooperation thrive of the Nigerian Army to bridge the gap between the civilian populace and the army thereby portraying the Nigerian Army in positive light,’ he said.

The COAS assured the people that the Nigerian Army will no stone unturned in curbing criminal activities and ensuring general security and wellbeing of the country.

‘Let me call on all of you to support our troops by providing all necessary information that may be required to support our information gathering base so as to curb the spread of banditry and criminal activities in the country,’ he said.

Buratai called on the people to continue to leave in peace and harmony and be tolerant to one another.

‘The Nigerian Army has enjoyed and I hope will continue to enjoy the support and cooperation of the good people of Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states towards surmounting the challenges of insecurity in these areas and the country at large,’ he said.

The palliatives donated to each of the beneficiaries included 25kg bag of rice, cooking oil and noddles.

The Nigerian Army also donated 10,000 exercise books for primary schools pupils in Faskari Local Government Area.