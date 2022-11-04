BY PHILIP NWOSU

Four new Lieutenant Colonels have emerged from the Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR) following a recent promotion released by the Nigerian Army authorities.

The four new Lieutenant Colonels include, Lieutenant Colonels Olaniyi Osoba, Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, Shuaibu Umar and Ibrahim Shittu.

These officers were among many other military officers promoted to the next rank

Addressing some of the newly promoted officers in Lagos, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Maj Gen Obinna Ajunwa congratulated the senior officers for a well deserved elevation, adding that the promotion was a confirmation of their loyalty, dedication and commitment towards supporting the NA in achieving its constitutional mandate.

Gen Ajunwa enjoined the promoted officers to redouble their efforts as promotion comes with additional responsibility. He further urged them to ensure that the benefits that come with their new ranks are utilized to improve their families’ welfare. He further appreciates the families of the celebrates for their continuous prayer and support to the celebrates.

Expressing appreciation, the Garrison Commander 9 Brigade Colonel Tahir J Abdallah on behalf of the newly promoted officers thanked the Army Council and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Faruk Yahaya for finding them worthy to be promoted. He also expressed his gratitude to for his guidance which propelled them to attain the enviable feat in their chosen career. Also expressing his gratitude he thanks the GOC, Commanders and other senior officers for their words of encouragement.

The event was attended by senior officers, families of the beneficiary, and invited guests among others.

The GOC decorated 23 newly promoted Senior Officers of the Division who were privileged to be among the beneficiaries of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel and Major to Lieutenant Colonel Promotion approved by the Army Council for the year 2022.

Similarly, the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who decorated three senior officers of the Directorate in Abuja congratulated the senior officers for a well deserved elevation, adding that the promotion was a confirmation of their loyalty, dedication and commitment towards supporting the NA in achieving its constitutional mandate