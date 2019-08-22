Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole said neither Gubio nor Magumeri is under Boko Haram control.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army in the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole has been drawn to reports on various media platforms indicating attack on Gubio and Magumeri communities in Borno State at about 17;35hrs of Wednesday the 21st of August, 2019.

“The terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray from the town resulting to damages to buildings and property along their route of withdrawal,” spokesman of the theatre, Col Ado Isa said in a statement.

He said the terrorists targeted military troops deployed in the areas to enable them gain access into shops in the market and loot food items and other logistics. “The attack was however repelled by the troops,” he stated.

He said a vigilante was killed in a “fierce exchange of fire” between troops and the insurgents while some civilians sustained various degree of injuries.