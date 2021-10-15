The 82 Division, Nigerian Army, said it is constructing a military training facility at Igbo-Etiti in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and not a Ruga settlement, as it is being alleged in some quarters.

The division described the report by some online radio outfits as malicious and inciting, aimed at pitting the people against the army, and urged the public to disregard the report.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82, Division, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, said the alleged construction of a Ruga “is actually a military training facility embarked by army engineers at Igbo-Etiti.

The project, when completed, will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law-abiding citizens in the South East.

“The Nigerian Army as a credible institution that unites the country has no place for ethno-religious sentiments. It will continue to carry out its constitutional tasks objectively across the country and remain apolitical.”

Boko Haram: 158 officers, soldiers face court martial

The Nigerian Army has set up a General Court Marshal (GCM) to try 158 officers and soldiers in the ongoing counter-terrorism war for various offences and infractions on military rules and ethics.

Theatre Commander, counter-insurgency operation codenamed Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, while inaugurating the General and Special Military Court Martial, headed by Brigadier General Dominic Udofa as president in Maiduguri, Borno State, said: “Court martial trials are regimental and judicial exercise, the end of which may review, reduce or remove the rights and privileges of serving personnel.

“The court deals with matters pertaining to military regimentation, discipline, efficiency and morale of personnel. The contact of military personnel with the state and civil populace often places them on high pedestal of responsibility than other citizens. The military is an organisation guided by laws and rules. The courts will conduct their duties within the ambit of the Nigerian Constitution and the Armed Forces Act.

“Honestly, I feel pained that our troops have to face court martial. The fact that they have been fighting in the operation was enough sacrifice but the military is a disciplined institution. The personnel know the rules and the regimentation and everybody in the service ought to be conscious of these all the time.”

Legal adviser to the court, Squadron Leader Adeniji, said 28 officers were among those facing trial, while the rest are soldiers. He said there were three courts, two General Court Martial in Yobe and Borno states, and one Special Court Martial to treat very serious offences.

NA gets Cyber Warfare School

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has inaugurated the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare School, Abuja, to tackle insecurity and territorial warfare in cyberspace.

The school, located at Giri, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also witnessed the commencement of the training of 30, officers in the maiden Digital Literacy Internet and Core Computing Certification Course (IC3) and Basic Cyber Laboratory course.

The training was aimed at equipping the participants with necessary knowledge required to manipulate current and future Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

COAS, represented by Director General, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Major General Felix Omoigui, said the establishment of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command (NACWC) became necessary to properly defend the territorial integrity of the nation in the cyberspace.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated: “General Yahaya said modern battles are no longer fought only on land, sea and air, as warfare have been taken to the cyberspace.”

According to him, NACWC and other cyber affiliated formations were established to combat cyber threats and cybercrimes within the Nigerian Army sphere of influence: “However, there is need for requisite manpower to effectively operate in that space.

“This is necessary to build capacity that will enhance the proficiency of personnel to counter these threats.

“To this end, NACWS among other roles was established to provide specialist training for cyber warriors, aimed at inducting trained cyber security specialists to the NACWC and other cyber affiliated formations in support of Nigerian Army operations.

“The course was designed to equip the participants with basic competencies required to manipulate current and future information communication technology infrastructure.

“The nation’s security dynamics imply that efforts must be re-doubled with needed cyber products and competencies to defeat all forms of cyber threats confronting the nation.

“Personnel across board should be resolute and patriotic in discharging their responsibilities in service to the nation and humanity.”

Commandant, NACWC, Brigadier General Adewale Adetoba, disclosed that the course was the first of its kind, aimed at developing the capacity and improving the skills of Nigerian Army personnel on cyber related activities, in line with the vision of the COAS in tackling various security challenges confronting the country:

“The IC3 course is a global benchmark for basic computer literacy and specialist certification.” He implored participants to take the course seriously, so as to imbibe the expertise that would improve their performances in their respective formations and units.

Sustain synergy with other security agencies, COAS charges soldiers

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to sustain synergy with their counterparts from sister services and other security agencies during joint operations.

He also charged them to remain discipline, committed and courageous while carrying out their constitutional duties.

The COAS gave the charge when he visited the Nigerian Army School of Military Police (NASMP), the Nigerian Army School of Legal Services (NASLS) and the 11 Field Engineer Regiment (11 FER,) co-located at Basawa Barracks, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Commandant, NASMP, Brigadier General Mathias Oyinmiebi Erebulu, thanked the COAS for the recent approval for the renovation of some blocks of accommodation in the barracks, following years of neglect and infrastructural decay.

He equally lauded him for approving the purchase of vehicles and a new 100KVA generator for the NASMP, power bikes for Military Police riders, construction of class rooms and kitchen for the NASLS, and the construction of boreholes, transit accommodation for officers, reconstruction of collapsed sewage tanks, erection of parameter fence for the barracks, among others.

…Urges troops to be vigilant, alert

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged troops to be alert and vigilant while discharging their duties.

He gave the charge while addressing instructors at Depot Nigerian Army, Nigerian Military School (NMS), Directorate of Army Physical Training (DAPT), and Army School of Physical Training (ASPT).

He reiterated that the current security challenges call for all to be vigilant, urging them to conduct themselves professionally, while adhering to the rules of engagement and standard operating procedures.

He reassured the troops that he would continue to place high premium on the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families, adding that deliberate steps were being taken to address the challenges associated with accommodation in Chindit Cantonment.

He said he embarked on the assessment visit to obtain first hand information on the level of renovation work going on in the cantonment. He restated that welfare would continue to be given the desired attention.

He commended troops for their selfless service and urged them to keep the flag flying in defence of fatherland and service to humanity.

He was received by the Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Aminu Chinade, at the Buffalo Haven, who briefed him on the security situation as well as the state of development in the cantonment and its environs.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .