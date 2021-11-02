From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu have denied a video circulating about the killings of innocent persons and burning down of houses by soldiers in Mgbowo, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The division said the video is aimed at whipping up sentiment and inciting the public against the Nigerian Army just as it vowed to investigate the incident and sanction personnel found culpable in the act accordingly.

It noted that its troops alongside personnel of other security agencies raided a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) hideout located in Mgbowo, Awgu Local Government Area on Monday, in a night operation that led to the arrest of two ring leaders of IPOB/ESN who are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency.

Acting Deputy, Director Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, made this known in a statement.

The statement reads:

