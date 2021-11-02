From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu have denied a video circulating about the killings of innocent persons and burning down of houses by soldiers in Mgbowo, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.
The division said the video is aimed at whipping up sentiment and inciting the public against the Nigerian Army just as it vowed to investigate the incident and sanction personnel found culpable in the act accordingly.
It noted that its troops alongside personnel of other security agencies raided a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) hideout located in Mgbowo, Awgu Local Government Area on Monday, in a night operation that led to the arrest of two ring leaders of IPOB/ESN who are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency.
Acting Deputy, Director Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, made this known in a statement.
The statement reads:
‘Troops of Joint Security Team have raided a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) hideout located in Mgbowo, Awgu Local Government Area on 1 November 2021. During the night operation, two ring leaders of IPOB/ESN were arrested. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency.
‘It should be noted that, contrary to IPOB/ESN propaganda video, there was no incident of indiscriminate firing or unprovoked burning of houses during the raid. The joint operation in Agwu was conducted at the night and there was no destruction of any private property involved.
‘The trending videos in circulation claiming to represent the aftermath of the night operation is not portraying the Agwu operation. It is meant to whip up sentiment and incite the public against the Army. Meanwhile, Investigation into the video is ongoing to ascertain when and where it was shot and those involved. Any personnel found culpable would be sanctioned accordingly. Updates will be communicated when the investigation is completed.
‘Members of the public are advised to disregard such propaganda materials intended to mislead the public. We shall continue to support other security agencies in line with our constitutional mandate in a professional manner. Any act of unprofessional conduct among our troops will not be tolerated.’
