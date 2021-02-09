From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has denied claims that some of its soldiers were killed by Boko Haram during the repair of an electricity facility destroyed earlier by insurgents along Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division Maiduguri, Colonel Ado Isa, in a statement on Tuesday, refuted media reports suggesting killing of five soldiers on Monday. He described the reports as fake and misleading.

‘Contrary to rumours making the rounds, nobody was attacked on that road on Monday as the road was cleared for the maiden visitation of the Chief of Army Staff who visited troops of Special Army Super Camp Ngamdu,’ he stated.

He said no work took place on the electricity facility. He said troops who were supposed to provide escort and security for the workers were deployed to other areas in preparation for the maiden visit of the Chief of Army Staff.

‘The Nigerian Army wishes to unequivocally state that the claims contained in the disjointed reports on Nigerian Army troops are nothing but fake, malicious and frivolous,’ he said.

Two weeks ago, Boko Haram bombed one of the electricity towel along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, an incident which threw Maiduguri and its environs into total darkness.