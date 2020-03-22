Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has confiscated and destroyed some foods, assorted provision and vehicles alleged to be logistics being transported to Boko Haram in their enclaves in Borno.

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), Army 7 Division Maiduguri, Brig Gen Abdulkhalifa told journalists in Maiduguri over the weekend.

He said troops acted on intelligence that some people were supplying Boko Haram in the bushes some basic needs through the platform provided by the village markets.

“Based on intelligence report we got that some unpatriotic citizens were making supplies to Boko Haram through village markets, we swung into action, arrested the suspects and confiscated their supplies,” he disclosed.

The GOC said preliminary investigations by the army shows that the suspects were taking the supplies to Boko Haram in the bush.

The Army general, who is also the Commander Sector 1 of Operation Lafiya Dole, said the army conducted diligent investigations on the suspects and discovered some of them were once arrested for same case and released later.

He said the suspects were intercepted along Bama road in the central part of Borno.