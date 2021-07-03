BY PHILIP NWOSU

It was jubilation galore at the Ajah area of Lagos as the Nigerian Army offered free medicines and consultation residents of Ajah- Ilaje Community in Lagos as part of activities to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021.

The General Officer (GOC) 81 Division NA Major General Lawrence Fejokwu who flagged off the exercise stated that the force has a tradition of regularly reaching out to host communities as part of measures towards enhanced Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC). He said the exercise was part of the activities lined up for NADCEL 2021 with the theme “A professional and ready Nigerian Army: A prerequisite for successful operations in a Joint Environment”. He further explained that the exercise was meant to offer public health services to the wonderful people of Ajah-Ilaje Community.

The GOC also used the occasion to implore the community not to relent in offering assistance to the Army by providing timely information on the activities of criminal elements within their communities. He further urges the people present to take their medications as prescribed by the Doctors and ensure routine medical check-ups as a follow up to the exercise

Major General Fejokwu disclosed that the areas being covered by the medical outreach include blood test,blood pressure screening, voluntary HIV counseling and dental consultations.Others are deworming and general treatment. In a similar vein the Chairperson Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association Mrs Oghenerukevwe Fejokwu and members of the Excos dominated a truck load of rice on behalf of the Division to the community.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Baale of Ajah Ilaje land His Royal Highness Alhaji Chief Murisiku Alani Oseni Ojupon ably represented by Honourable Chief Wasiu Olaosebikan Eshinlokun state that the people of the community are delighted to have the NA in their midst to provide medical services and distribute palliatives. He also expressed his profound gratitude to the GOC for his efforts in ensuring security and peace in Ajah Axis. Those who benefited from the exercise included King Makers ,members of Ajah Community Development Association, market women, youths and the less privileged members of the community both old and young among others

