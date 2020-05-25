PHILIP NWOSU

Residents of Ojuelegba in Lagos yesterday defied the heavy rain to queue up for the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai COVID-19 palliative distributed by the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC).

Women and children, particularly the elderly and vulnerable in the society, who reside in the Empire area of Ojuelegba were provided with a bag containing rice, garri, beans, bread and other condiments for the preparation of the food by the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corp.

Speaking during the distribution of the palliative, the Commander of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Major General Omotomilola Anthony Akintade, said the palliative was to assist residents of the community and help them cushion the economic effect of dreaded coronavirus disease, commonly called COVID-19.

General Akintade who was represented by the Director of Land Services Ammunition at the Ordnance Headquarters, Brigadier General Effafiong Ekpeyong urged residents of the area to support the Federal Government fight against COVID-19, by abiding with the protocols reeled out by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He applauded the excellent relationship that existed between the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corp and the residents of the Ojuelegba area of Lagos, insisting that the force had not had any friction with the community as they have enjoyed sound relationship with members of the community.

Also speaking during the presentation, the Bale of Ojuoluwa Empire, Chief Oladunjoye Davies thanked the Nigerian Army for the gesture, explaining that they have not experience the COVID-19 palliative from any service, except from the Nigerian Army.

While calling on other services to emulated the gesture of the force, the Bale commended the orderliness in which the palliative was distributed.

He said that they are supporting government to ensure that COVID-19 is eradicated by telling members of his community that coronavirus is real and all hands must be on deck to kick it out of Nigeria.

Similarly the Special Adviser on Community Affairs of Surulere Local Government area, Mr. OluKayode Adeyemi, commended the Nigerian Army for the distribution of the palliative saying that with this, the force has redeemed its image among the other services within the country.

He said the LGA will continue to support government efforts in the fight against COVID-19 by sensitizing the people on the necessary things to do to avoid contracting the disease.