The Nigerian Army has donated a 30-bed hospital to the people of Tigi in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. The hospital is equipped with Electronic Patient Monitor, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), theatre table, cylinder and couch, neonatal resuscitator, spectrophotometer, minor surgery pack, wheel chairs and beds among others.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the project was part of the Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation to win the minds and hearts of the rural populace.

He said the hospital would not only address the medical needs of the people but that of commuters plying the Jos-Abuja Road, especially victims of road accident:

“The hospital is capable of handling maternity cases, common paediatric illnesses, adult diseases like diabetes and hypertension and other common illnesses like malaria, upper respiratory illness, diarrheal diseases and injuries from road traffic accidents.”

Tigi community leader, Mr Dachung Clement, said the hospital would afford his people have access to proper medical care with ease and create job opportunities for some of his subjects: “We are indeed happy with this development.

“This is laudable because my people can now access good medical services with less stress.” He promised that the community would ensure the safety of personnel and equipment at the hospital.