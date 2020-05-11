PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Army has presented several personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Lagos State government to assist the government in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus disease.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major General Olu Irefin said the presentation was done in support of Lagos State government effort in the fight against coronavirus, adding that the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai would have done the presentation himself, but had been occupied with the fight against insurgency in the north east.

General Irefin said the items presented include; face mask, personal protection equipment and hand sanitizers which are essential for the protection of Lagosians from contracting the coronavirus disease.

The GOC said the Chief of Army Staff has asked that he mentions the fact that the world at large is aware of the efforts of Lagos State government in curtailing the spread of the virus, saying that the efforts of the state government is highly commendable

He said that he PPE and other items were produced by the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in Nigeria, adding that alongside providing the items for the fight of the spread of corona virus, the Army has deployed its men to help monitor compliance of the regulations, especially the curfew which was imposed on Lagos between the hours of 8pm to 6am.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Lagos State government, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Dr Olusegun Ogboye commended the Nigerian Army, particularly the Chief of Army Staff for the donation of the items, adding that the items are what is needed by the state in the fight of COVID-19.

He said that the items will be useful and that the governor had asked that they are properly deployed to the frontline staff to ensure that they are properly protected.