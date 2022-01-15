From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has donated medical equipment and drugs to a hospital in Borno’s restive town as support to the civilian population mostly displaced victims of insurgency.

Commander Sector 3 Artillery Brigade, Brig Gen Johnson Rimbuti Lar while handing over the medical equipment, supplies and drugs to the General Hospital Monguno, Borno volatile town on Friday, said the donation was part of the civil-military cooperation.

“The donation is one of the Sector’s Civil- Military Cooperation activities which aim at wining the minds and hearts of the local populace within its Areas of Responsibility,” Gen Lar said.

Spokesman for Sector 3, Maj Ojo Adenegan in a statement, said the event was attended by the Commander, Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Foe, Maj Gen Godwin M Mutkut

Gen Mutkut said the donation was necessary to support the Hospital for effective delivery of good medical services to members of Monguno Community, especially the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He said the Sector will continue to do more of donations and rendering of medical services to the Community through the Sector’s Medical Hospital Service in the town.

Monguno, a restive town in the northern part of Borno, hosts the largest population of displaced Persons’ in the state.