From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has commissioned a solar powered industrial borehole to address the perennial water shortage facing the people of Rinze Community in Akwanga West Development Area of Nasarawa State.

The borehole equipped with a 20KVA Generator was executed by the Department of Civil Military Affairs as part of the Chief of Army Staff’s civil-military cooperation intervention project.

In his address at the commissioning, the Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, said the projects was as part of the Nigerian army’s corporate Social responsibility in communities where it conduct internal security operations.

Represented by the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General Ogbe Ali, the COAS, while noting that the project was in line with his command philosophy of cooperation, said the project was an immediate response to the request by the community.

He said the army had over the years taken deliberate steps towards ensuring that it gave back to society for the corporation it enjoyed from them.

He said “This enforces the civil miitary cooperation drive of the Nigerian army, geared towards bridging the communication gap between the citizens and the Nigerian army.

“It is our desire to ensure that we are connected to various communities where they conduct internal security operations in order to enhance civil military cooperation, as well as winning the hearts and minds of our operations.

Continuing, the COAS, said “The project being commissioned today is one of the several civil military cooperation related activities and quick impact projects executed in various parts of the country towards contributing to national development.

“Thus, I believe this project will assist you to eliminate the dearth of portable drinking water facing this community and its immediate environs.

“Therefore, want to appeal to you to see this project as a symbol of friendship between the Nigerian army and your community.

“Let it foster the desired peace, progress and indeed bring prosperity to the community as well,”.

The COAS, who commended the peope of the community for the cooperation and support to the Command Science Technical Secondary School in the town, urged them to take advantage of the school to encourage their children to embrace education to reduce the insecurity in the country which he attributed to illiteracy.

In his address, Nassarawa state Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa who thanked the Nigerian army for the project, said it would go a long way to provide safe drinking water and promote good hygiene and reduce cases of waterborne diseases.

Represented by the commissioner for water resources Nuhu Ochafu, the governor described the intervention by the Nigerian army as timely and in line with the vision of his administration to provide potable water across the states.

He urged members of the community to give the necessary support and desired attention to the maintenance of the project, adding that he expected good reports on the management and maintenance of the facilities for the benefit of the people.

Earlier in his address, the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General Markus Kangye, while noting that the community had appealed to army for the provision of potable water, said the request was necessitated by the acute shortage of drinking water in the community which is highly susceptible to various waterborne diseases like cholera.

Gen Kangye, said the COAS directed the immediate interrogation of the request towards addressing the challenge of acute shortage of portable drinking water in the community.

He said the dreams and aspirations of this historic community for a source of portable drinking water have come to fruition with the completion and hand over of brand new solar powered borehole to the community.

Also speaking, The Chun Ngah II of Mada, Alhaji Yusuf Amwe, who thanked the army for the borehole and establishment of the command secondary school to the community, said security has been beefed up in the area since the establishment of the school, adding that it has also boosted the morale of children to go to school.